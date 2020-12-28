CONRAD, James C.



James C. "Coonie" Conrad 89, of Middletown, died on Friday, December 25, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born



on September 10, 1931, in Middletown, Ohio, to Clarence and Marie (Smith) Conrad. Coonie's greatest joy was the love of his life, his "Sweetie" Jeanie and his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends both in Middletown and at Indian Lake. He worked for Armco Steel Corp in the slab mill for over 40 years and was a member of Holy Family Parish. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. during the Korean War. James is survived by his children Mike (Anne) Conrad, Tom (Sarah) Conrad, Karen (David) Crowe and Susan (Tom) Myers, grandchildren Heather Conrad, Martha Gavin, Nick Conrad, Will Conrad, Sam Livingston, Katie Myers, Ben Conrad, Rachel Livingston, Jacob Myers, Phil Myers, Tom (Cindy) Dalid and Reno Dalid and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois Jeanie (Lindsay) Conrad, son Jon Conrad, sister Rita Conrad and brother Joseph Conrad. Private services will take place at Woodside with entombment in the mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St. Middletown, Oh 45042.



