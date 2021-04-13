CONRAD, Joan Logan



Age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Carriage Inn



Nursing Home. Joan was born in Lexington, KY, and graduated from Douglass High School. Preceded in death by her



husband, Charles Conrad;



parents, William and Emma



Logan; 3 sisters, and 3 brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Carlysa Miller; grandchildren, Tyshawn Clay,



Joanna, Charles and Dolly Miller; sisters, Betty Lillard, Peggy Russell, Anna Logan, Frances Thomas, Diane Logan; brother, William Logan; many other family and friends. Walk-through visitation 10:30 am-12:30 pm Wednesday, April 14, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

