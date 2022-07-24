CONRAD, Pam

dayton-daily-news logo
CONRAD (Zimmerman), Pam

Age 63, of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Dayton. Pam was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 7, 1959, to the late Glenn and Joan Zimmerman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Bonnie Zimmerman; brother, Bobby Zimmerman; grandparents, Dorothy Danko and Robert and Alma Gersbach; and uncles, Gene and Gary Zimmerman. Pam is survived by her sisters, Kim (Tom) Osborne, Donna (Lincks) Ketterer; step-brothers, Dave and Mark Scearse; step-sisters, Treva (Ed) Laveck and Debbie (Paul) McCartney; aunt, JoAnn Zimmerman; cousins, JoJean (Jack) Budd and Gregg Zimmerman; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. Pam was employed at MedCo as a pharmacy technician for 21 years. She was an avid Reds and Bengals fan. She enjoyed dancing, karaoke, playing cards, going to the casino, and fishing. No services will be held, per her wishes. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

