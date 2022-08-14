CONRAD, Paul

CONRAD M.D., Paul John



Paul John Conrad, M.D., 95, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2022. Paul, a long-time family physician in Price Hill, was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to Paul Sr. and Margaret (Peg) Wickoff. He is survived by two of his siblings, David Conrad and Suzanne Selfridge Booth (Mike). He leaves 8 children and 2 stepchildren, Clare Duane (Michael), Paul Conrad III, Linda Eichenberger (William), Lucy Carroll (Robert), Michele Orlando (Michael), Michael, Carl, and Richard Conrad, Kathleen Kelly Bereswilt (Danny) and Paul Kelly (Patricia Tobin). Paul is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



Paul was fortunate to have two long marriages, Ruth Schwach and Rosemary Olberding Kelly, both of whom preceded him in death. Having donated his body to UC Medical School he asked that no services be held. Instead, the family will hold a private remembrance of life at a later time.

