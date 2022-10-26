CONRAD, Rena

CONRAD (Kirkpatrick),



RENA MARLENE (KIRKPATRICK) CONRAD, 86, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on Sunday morning, October 23, 2022. She was born in Springfield on July 30, 1936, the daughter of the late Lloyd S. and Hazel R. (Goff) Kirkpatrick. Rena was a graduate of Wittenberg University and taught business at Clark County Joint Vocational School for many years. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and previously at Oakland Presbyterian Church. Rena was a member of the Miami Valley Weaving Guild and taught weaving at United Senior Services. She enjoyed volunteering with Best Friends Pet Assisted Therapy. Rena is survived by her daughters, Lynn Conrad of Springfield and Lisa (Michael) Johnson of Norwood, North Carolina; grandchildren, Madison, Ryan and Michaela Johnson; sister, Joyce (Jerry) Martin; niece, Natalie (Andy) Demana; and nephews, Bruce and Jim Conrad. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald W. Conrad; brother, Frank Kirkpatrick; and niece, Michelle Patterson. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Rena's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Jody Noble presiding. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Pet Assisted Therapy, P.O. Box 595, Springfield, OH 45501 or at www.bestfriendspetassistedtherapy.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



