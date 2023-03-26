Constable (Kline), Kathy Ann "Kitty"



CONSTABLE, Kathy "Kitty" Ann Kline Age 72 of Ridgecrest, CA passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Kitty was born to Robert E. and Carol I. (Koogler) Kline on July 2, 1950 in Greene County, OH. She graduated from Fairborn High School in 1968 and received her Associates in Electrical Engineering in 1986 from Sinclair Community College. Her hobbies included gardening, knitting/crocheting, and scrapbooking. Kitty sold Longaberger baskets for many years, building lifelong relationships with her Longaberger family. Kitty loved animals and had many dogs, cats, a turtle, hamsters, and a hermit crab over the years. In her later years, she loved raising goats, pigs, and chickens on her small farm. She was a huge college football fan, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes. "GO BUCKS!" She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon K. Constable, father Robert E. Kline, mother Carol I. (Koogler) Kline, brother Michael D. Kline, and former husband Kenneth A. Klein. She is survived by her daughter Tracy (Kevin) Allen Griffis, grandchildren Nicholas (Anna Zavarelli) Monnin-Allen, Thomas Griffis, Robert Griffis, and cousins Jerry (Rochelle) Shoemaker and John Shoemaker. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on April 1, 2023 at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel with Rochelle "Rocky" Shoemaker officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m.  12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

