CONWAY, Genevieve

CONWAY (nee Bolte), Genevieve "Genny"



Age 93, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, William "Bill" Conway, parents; Frank and Ethel Bolte, son, Mark Conway, daughter, Mary Conway-Rupard, grandchildren; Jonathan, Jean and Patrick Allen and Andrew Conway and sisters; Rosemary Bachus and Dorothy Kenny. She is survived by daughters; Debbie (Mike) Allen, Kathy (Dave) Marshall, Julie (Ryan) Roshong, sons; Mike (Beth) Conway, Bob (Jeannie) Conway, grandchildren; Alicia (Ben), Matt (Ashley), Lisa (Doug), Kelly (Michael), Katie (Matt), Erin (Eric), Kerri, Colleen (Kevin), Megan (Ross), Laura (Stephen), Amber (Jeff), Chelsea (Tony), Max (Corrine), Karlie, Kyle, Kaylin, Kassidy, great-grandchildren; Madden, William, Nevaeh, Brailen, Joseph, Zachary, Adam, Caroline, Jack, Stella, Luke, Mark, Anthony, Alex, Cullen, Kase, Beau, Cole, Delainey, Jackie, Allison, Liam, Genevieve, Alyssa, Addyson, Mary and parents of grandchildren; Carol Conway, Mary Bockhorn, Gordon Rupard and great-grandchildren; Michelle Powell and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at The Wellington, Vienna Springs and Hospice of Dayton for all of their loving care and support of Genny. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St.Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429 at 10:30 am. Friends and family may call at 9:30 am prior to the Mass and join the family for a Celebration of Life Luncheon after the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Archbishop Alter High School, 940 East David Road, Kettering, OH 45429 or alterhs.org in memory of Genny.

