COOK, Carlotta



Carlotta Cook, age 73 of Lindenwald, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Carlotta was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 4, 1947, to Carl and Violet McCollum. Carlotta was a



loving mom and grandma. She enjoyed reading, walking,



puzzles and gardening in her retirement. Carlotta was very important to our family and will be deeply missed. Carlotta is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Tom) Lovins, Samantha Welty and Kelly (Paul)



Jackson; her grandchildren, Dennis Withers, Abigail (Tyler) Jackson, Alainna Jackson, Rosa Lovins, Elijah Jackson and Averey Jackson; her great-grandchildren, Lea and Hayden Withers; her nieces, Annie (Jerry) Koons and Carla (Harold) Sarver; her brother-in-law, Walt Chafin; and many cousins, other family members and friends. Carlotta was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Brooke Welty; her sister, Laura Jean Chafin; and her nephew, Gerald Hooker.



Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.



