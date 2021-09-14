COOK, Jerry

COOK, Jr., Jerry



Jerry Cook Jr., age 67 of New Miami, passed away at his residence on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 20, 1954, to



Gerald Sr. and Rebecca



(Bowling) Cook. On November 11, 1972, in Hamilton, he married Shawnie Rae McDaniel and she preceded him in death in 2017. Jerry was employed as a security officer for AK Steel and RMI International for numerous years. He was on the New Miami Fire Department for forty-seven years and served as Chief for thirty-one years.



Jerry is survived by two children, Shannon Cook and Dustin Cook; one grandson, Benton Cook; three siblings, Benny (Sue) Cook, Goldie Stamper, and Olamae Hall; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Joyce Stamper; and brother-in-law, Delmer Hall.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Pastor Walt Philpot officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at



