COOK-LITTLEPAGE,



Melody M.



Age 73 of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Dayton to the late, Ernest Dale and Gwendolyn (Pickens) Rice. She is survived by her husband, Paul Littlepage; brother Chris Rice and many dear friends. Melody never met a stranger; she will be missed by everyone that knew her. Melody met Paul while he was in the Navy in 1969 and she was teaching her last night on Guam. Melody worked at Reynolds and Reynolds and NCR for 15 years until she wanted out of the corporate world. This is when she carried on her legacy of love for animals and developed Rose Bud Boarding and Kennel Service and continued raising Labradors Retrievers for over 30 years. She has also been involved with Pet Partners for over 40 years helping raise Therapy Dogs. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 18 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends an hour prior to the service starting. Melody will then be laid to rest in the Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation.

