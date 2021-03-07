COOK, Margaret



Margaret (Margaretha Riedinger) Cook, 93, formerly of Huber Heights, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Florida. She was born March 12, 1927, in Dossenheim, Germany, to Christof Lukas and Magdalena (Staudacker) Riedinger who preceded her in death, also preceding are her beloved



husband of 46 years Naaman Cook, father and mother-in-law Everett and Laura Cook.



Margaret leaves to cherish her memory her twin daughters Patty (Jim) Callahan, Karin (Ralph) Smith, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Ohio and Germany. She retired from Dayton City Schools where she was in food service after 25 years. Margaret was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and loved playing BINGO and the slot machines. Mass of



Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, with Rev. Fr. Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Entombment will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a message or share a special memory of Margaret with her family, please visit: www.kindredfuneralhome.com. To view Margaret's mass live, please go to: www.daytonxii.org. Click the "livestream" tab and follow prompts.

