COOK, Robert

COOK, Jr., Robert Dale



Robert Dale Cook, Jr., age 68, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He was born on Aug. 12, 1953, in Springfield, OH, to Robert D. Cook, Sr. and Norma (Mangas) Cook. Bob graduated from Northwestern High School in 1971. He attended seminary at Cincinnati Bible Seminary. He then graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in March, 1975. Bob was a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer. On April 14, 1989, Bob married Paula Loffer in Phoenix, AZ. Bob and Paula returned home to Ohio. Over the years, Bob worked at several car dealerships in the area; several funeral homes; in sales at Morris Furniture and Sears at the Dayton Mall; and retired from Customer Service at Premier Health in 2018.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert D. Cook, Sr. and Norma Cook of Springfield. He is survived by his wife, Paula; brothers, Don (Linda) Cook of Mechanicsburg and



Henry Cook of South Charleston; and half-sister, Ruth Ann Douglas of Springfield.



Service will be held Monday at 6:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, Kettering, OH. Private burial at Miami Valley Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton, OH 45458, or Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420-1890. Online condolences may be sent to:



