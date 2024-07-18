Cook, Robert

Cook, M.D., Robert



age 68, of Washington Twp., passed away Saturday, July 13, 2024. Family will greet friends on Monday, July 22 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30am, at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering at 10:30am. For complete obituary and expressions of sympathy, please visit www.routsong.com.



