COOK, ROSINA

COOK (nee: Myers), Rosina Louise



Rosina Louise COOK (nee: Myers) was born on 24 Feb 1938, the only child of Robert Henry Myers and Ada Elsie Doubday in Dayton, Montgomery, Ohio. She attended Kemp Elementary School and Wilbur Wright High School. While in high school she contemplated becoming a school teacher or a nurse. She also began studying the piano and found her love of music. After high school she moved into the business world as a bookkeeper in her father's Jewelry & Engraving business in downtown Dayton. When her parents retired in 1959, she took over the business and operated it successfully for many years.



Rosina loved to travel and visited Europe several times with her parents. She spoke of her experience in England and her time in Sherwood Forest "where Robin Hood and his men hide out". She fondly remembered visiting Scotland, Holland, Germany (an exciting trip down the Rhine River), and France (for lunch in the Eifel Tower). Of particular importance to Rosina was a trip to Bayreuth, Germany where she attended the Wagner Music Festival and saw his famous opera "Die Meister Singer von Nurenberg".



In 1962 she moved, with her parents to Centerville, Ohio, into a home on Mimosa Drive that she helped design. She was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in March 1972. She loved working with the children. Rosina had many callings in the Church, most related to serving the children and youth and sharing her love of music. Among them are: Pianist and Music leader in Primary and Jr Sunday School, Secretary in Primary and Young Women's Organizations,



Relief Society Nursery Leader, and Visiting Teacher to many women in the Church. She also served as a Cub Scout Den Leader and sang in the Ward & Stake Choirs. In her later years she spent many hours in the Genealogical Library helping others find their ancestors. She loved participating in the Hithergreen Senior Dance Troop and Choir that brought joy to the occupants of many nursing homes and hospitals in the area.



In addition to music and travel, Rosina loved: art, needlepoint, embroidery, crochet, and knitting.



In March of 1976 she married Howard William (Bill) Cook for time and all eternity in the Hawaiian Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They were deeply in love and remained together until Bill's death on 26 Aug 2021. After Bill's death, Rosina talked about their reunion in Heavenly



Father's Kingdom and being with her "Billy Boy" (as she called him) forever.



As her health deteriorated, she lamented being unable to attend Church meetings and sing with the congregation. She loved the Savior and wanted to show her love in song.



No viewing is planned. A brief graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, before she is laid to rest with her



husband, Bill.



