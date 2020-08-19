COOK-ST. PIERRE, June M. Age 66, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born June 13, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Eugene R. and Patricia I. (Mountjoy) Cook. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Karen Cook and stepson, Gary St. Pierre, Jr. June is survived by her loving husband, Gary St. Pierre; brother, Thomas Cook; she is also survived by niece, Makayla Snyder; stepsons, Jason and Phillip St. Pierre; along with numerous family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 12:00-1:00 PM at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA in her memory. Visit her guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com.

