COOK, Theresa

COOK (Parrotta),



Theresa Catherine



Theresa Catherine (Parrotta) Cook, age 63, passed away on January 22, 2022, in Jackson, TN. She is survived by her daughters Amanda Warren of Dresden, TN, and Nicole (Brian) Delmont of Sharon, TN. Two grandchildren, Brayden and



Haley, whom she adored. Two sisters, Marie (Todd) Sarosy and Carol Halstead. A niece, Toni and two nephews, Adam and Eric. Also, family, friends, and



co workers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Cook, parents Mary (Bachmann) and Anthony Parrotta, and



only brother Tony Parrotta. She was a long time employee of Walmart in Martin, TN. A Memorial service will be held at the University Church of Christ at 3735 Oxford Millville Rd. on March 22nd from 5-6pm.

