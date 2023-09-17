Cooley, Robert

Cooley Jr., Robert Eugene "Bobby"



Robert "Bobby" E. Cooley Jr., age 63, of Dayton passed away on August 22, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in San Pedro, California on November 6, 1959 to the late Robert and Wanda Cooley Sr. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his sister, Donna. Robert is survived by his loving companion of 20 years, Kristen; 4 sisters, Frona LeMaster of Dayton, Edie (Butch) Williams of Kettering, Reta (Carl) Lloyd of Viper, Kentucky, Karen Voshall of Fairborn; 2 brothers, Glen (Jody) Evans of Dayton, Ronnie (Rebecca) Evans of Dayton; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. Robert attended Trotwood-Madison High School. He resided in Dayton for the last nine months after leaving Middletown, where he lived for the past 30 years. Robert loved to work on cars, collect model cars and play with his 3 cats and dog; they idolized him very much and sadly miss him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family to help with funeral expenses. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor David Tackett to officiate. Burial to follow at David's Cemetery.



