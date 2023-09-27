Coombs, Richard S.



Richard S. Coombs, age 97 of Hamilton, passed away at Woodland Country Manor on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Richard was born in Michigantown, Indiana on March 30, 1926, to Stanley Coombs and Anna Mae (Lenck) Coombs. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1944-1946. Richard was the Owner and Operator of Coombs Excavating and Drainage for over 45 years, retiring in 2000. He served as a Milford Township Trustee for 30 plus years. On February 12, 1949, he married Betty Lou Amelia Thomas, and she preceded him in death in 2019.



Richard is survived by his children, Rick (Lynda) Coombs, Teresa (Chip) Oder, and Kathy (Jeff) Alexander; his grandchildren, Cody (Sarah) Lake, Ameila (Cody) Oberschlake, Gabrielle (Cory) Kidd, Molly (Travis) Hostetler, and Brenton Whitaker; his great grandchildren, Audrey Lake, Xander Oberschlake, Riley Hostetler, and Colin Kidd; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his spouse, Betty Lou Amelia Coombs, his parents, Stanley and Anna Mae Coombs; and his brothers, Bill and Jack Coombs.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Burial will follow at Collinsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Shriner's Hospital. www.browndawsonflick.com



