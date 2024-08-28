Coomer, David L.



MIDDLETOWN, OHIO  On Sunday, August 25th, David (Dave) L. Coomer, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, died peacefully at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. Dave was born to Edith and Cager Coomer on June 22nd, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in a loving home in Columbia, Kentucky and spent his time playing sports, riding bikes, helping his parents operate their country store, and spending time with his brother, Harold Coomer and cousin, Obie Coomer, Jr. When Dave was twelve years old, he attended a church revival and made the decision to commit his life to Jesus. He remained a strong and faithful Christian through the rest of his life, with his faith guiding him every step of the way. Dave worked hard to obtain his education. He graduated from Adair County High School in Columbia, Kentucky in 1958 and Olivet Nazarene College in Kankakee, Illinois in 1966. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Dave worked full-time to pay his way through college, attending classes during the day and working through the night. In his later years, Dave enjoyed reading and traveling to historical and biblical sites around the world. While attending Olivet, Dave caught the eye of Sharon K. Crabtree. Dave asked Sharon to go with him to a Halloween party, and the rest is history. Dave quickly realized Sharon was the one for him and they were married on August 11th, 1962. They were happily married for 62 years. Dave loved his family. Dave and Sharon had three daughters: Kimberly (Douglas) Anderson, Dana (Jonathan) Morgan, and Amy (Raphael) Avila. They spent countless hours together playing, singing, traveling, reading, and more. Dave never missed a recital or a chance to support his girls. Dave was a hard worker. He had a long career in insurance and financial services, working with Northwestern Mutual and Century Companies of America. He served as Vice President of B.D. Morgan & Company from 1996 to 2004. After his retirement, Dave enjoyed spending time with his family, including his six grandchildren, Ben (Shalom), Grace, Max, Erin, Zoë, and Julian. He was a wonderful, caring grandfather. In his free time, Dave enjoyed going on walks with Sharon, doing yardwork, spending time with friends and family, reading the Bible, and watching sports. Dave was a loyal fan of many teams, particularly the Kentucky Wildcats and Cincinnati Reds. Dave left a beautiful legacy of strong faith, generosity, love, and support. He led by example and inspired those around him to live well and be kind to others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 2:00pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Drive), Middletown, OH, 45044. Visitation will be one hour prior from 1:00-2:00pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. BOX 6704, Hagerstown, MD, 21741. Please sign the guest book at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com