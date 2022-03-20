Hamburger icon
COOMER, Wilma

COOMER, Wilma L.

Age 94, of Fairborn, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Wilma was born in Marion, IN, on May 19, 1927, to the late Russell and Nellie Manor. In addition to her

parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Coomer and sister, Marion

Miller. Wilma is survived by her daughters, Carol Stout, Patti (John) Pittcock and Donna (John) Waggoner; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Wilma was a strong and loving mother and grandmother. A committal service will be held at a later date for the

family at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn, OH, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wilma's memory to the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To send a special message, please visit


