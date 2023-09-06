Coons, David Lee



David Lee Coons, 92, of Medway, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 2, 2023. He was born in Lima, Ohio, on April 9, 1931, to the late David Allen and Thelma Rosella (Kirshner) Coons. Dave was a disabled veteran of The United States Navy serving during the Korean War. David retired from the United States Post Office after over 30 years of service, retiring as the Postmaster in Miamisburg, Ohio. He held an extra class license as an amateur radio operator (WT8W) and was involved with ARRL, DARA, and CLARA, where he held numerous positions. Dave was an avid small aircraft pilot, serving as maintenance chief at Dayton Wright Brother's Airport. Dave is survived by his significant other Dorothy Fuerst; sons, David Michael (Angela) Coons, Christopher Allen (Gerri) Coons & Joseph Eric (Joanne) Coons; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sister Karen (Ned) Mitman; half-brothers, Nelson (Corinne) Williams & Bruce (Linda) Williams; cousins, Shirley & Marilyn (David) and too many fellow amateur radio operators to mention. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Rita Jean (Davis) Coons; granddaughter, Anna Marie Coons; niece Tammy Lee (Brummitt) Langdon; half-sisters, Mary & Betty; and second cousin, Heather Kirkpatrick. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle from 10 am to Noon with the service following at Noon in the Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Royal Oaks Memorial Gardens in Brookville, Ohio, on Monday at 10 am. Online condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com





