Cooper, Darren



age 61 of Kettering, passed away on June 16, 2023. Preceded in death by father, Charles. Survived by wife, Kimberly and daughter, Ashley, mother, Beverlee and sister, Dawn. He will be remembered for his generosity of spirit and love for his family and friends. His life will be celebrated with a private family burial service. In care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com