dayton-daily-news logo
X

COOPER, John

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

COOPER, Jr., John L.

Age 74, of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home following a brief illness. John was preceded in death by his wife, Penny in 2013. He was a USAF veteran, a Past President of the Brookville Optimist Club and a member of VFW post 3288, Brookville and AMVETS #24 and American Legion 619, both in Dayton. John is survived by his wife,

Nancy Burba-Cooper; daughter, Emily Kinzig; grandchildren, Jackson, Audrey and Ben; sister, Fay (Craig) Early; sister-in-law, Suzanne (Ross) Collins; niece, Arielle Early; nephews, Trinity (Trisha) Watters and Sam Watters and numerous other

relatives and many special friends. Funeral services will

be held, 10:30 am, Thursday, June 24 at the GILBERT-FELLERS

FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-8 Wed. June 23, at the funeral home. In lieu of

flowers, the family requests donations to the Brookville

Optimist Club. E-mail condolences may be sent by going

online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top