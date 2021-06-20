COOPER, John

COOPER, Jr., John L.



Age 74, of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home following a brief illness. John was preceded in death by his wife, Penny in 2013. He was a USAF veteran, a Past President of the Brookville Optimist Club and a member of VFW post 3288, Brookville and AMVETS #24 and American Legion 619, both in Dayton. John is survived by his wife,



Nancy Burba-Cooper; daughter, Emily Kinzig; grandchildren, Jackson, Audrey and Ben; sister, Fay (Craig) Early; sister-in-law, Suzanne (Ross) Collins; niece, Arielle Early; nephews, Trinity (Trisha) Watters and Sam Watters and numerous other



relatives and many special friends. Funeral services will



be held, 10:30 am, Thursday, June 24 at the GILBERT-FELLERS



FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-8 Wed. June 23, at the funeral home. In lieu of



flowers, the family requests donations to the Brookville



Optimist Club. E-mail condolences may be sent by going



online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

