COOPER, Paul Allen



Paul Allen Cooper, age 72 of LaFollette, TN, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the U.T. Medical Center. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Pleasant View Church of the Nazarene in Jamestown. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Pleasant View Church of the Nazarene in Jamestown. Paul is survived by his: Wife, Noreen (Combs) Cooper; Sons, William Craig Cooper, Chad Andrew Cooper and Wife Carmen; Three Grandchildren; Sisters, Glenda Bryant and Husband Roger, Barbara Heinss; Four Nieces. He is preceded in death by his: Parents, Glenn Hurley and Rachel Esther (Blair) Cooper. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the Smoky Mountain Children's Home. You can also donate online at www.smch.org/get-involved. Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown is in charge of services for Paul Allen Cooper of LaFollette, TN.

