COOPER, Rosezella Mae



Rosezella Mae Cooper, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Service will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs, Street, Springfield, Ohio. A walk-though visitation will be 11:00am until time of service which will be private due to COVID-19 at 12noon. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

