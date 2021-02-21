COPELAND, Jimmie

COPELAND, Sr., Jimmie



Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at



Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Cory Cunningham officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment:



Dayton National Cemetery. Go to www.thomasfunerals.com for virtual streaming link and to send online condolences to the family.

