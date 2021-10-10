COPSEY, Joan Alexander



Age 74 of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on October 6th, 2021, at Carlisle Manor Nursing Home. She was born March 26, 1947, in Middletown, Ohio, to James and Helen (Hawkins) Alexander and married Bruce Copsey April 3, 1971, in Dayton, OH. During healthier times, Joan was active in her church and enjoyed socializing with friends. She especially loved to travel, with Hawaii being her favorite destination. Joan is survived by son, Bret (Shannon) and their children, Bradly, Zachary, Gavin and Kerrigan of Carlisle, Ohio; son, Ryan (Jill) and their children, Luke, Drew and Reid of Miamisburg, Ohio; son, Chad and his children, Jonathan and Alison of Grand Rapids, Michigan. The family would like to



extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Carlisle Manor and the Critical Care Hospice Nurses for their loving care of Joan. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel, 1639 E . Lytle 5 Points Rd., Centerville, OH 45458. Pastor Mike Tuttle officiating. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to your local Hospice organization, or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of TOBIAS



FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL.



