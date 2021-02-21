CORBIN, Rodney Lee



Age 75, of Dayton passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dorothy Corbin; sisters, Eileen Tangeman and Barbara Gargas. Rodney is survived by daughter, Kimberly (Bryan) Bentley; son, Brett (Crystal) Corbin; grandchildren, Abigail and Corbin Bentley, and Bryce and Camryn Corbin; long-time partner, Bette Green; sisters, Cindy Rockwell and Marilyn Awan; and many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Colonel White High School, retired from IBM and was known to the local community as "Rockin' Rodney". Rodney was a Vietnam Vet who dedicated his retired life to the VFW, proudly served as Commander for several years, and helped all veterans in the community. He was a very proud and loving father and grandpa who always put his family and friends first. Rodney loved his country and will be missed by many. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Services in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



