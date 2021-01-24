CORDELL, Mary

CORDELL (nee Medley), Mary Ellen



88, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Jan 15, 2021. She was born in Wilmington, OH March 10, 1932 to Arthur O. Medley, Sr. and Madeline L. Medley nee Peele.



Mary graduated Wilmington High School, Class of 1950. She excelled in her secretarial training and skills. She worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for many years. She retired from Clinton Co Mental Health Ctr. She was united in marriage to Gordon Blaine Cordell, Sr. and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage together. She was a member of Zion Hill Church of God, Wilmington, which she loved and the Order of the Eastern Star. She always enjoyed crossword puzzles, word search and gospel music. She especially enjoyed socializing, laughing and getting loud with her family. Mom had a big smile, was very outspoken and would let you know what was on her mind. She also was sometimes generous to a fault. She loved her family truly. She was known by many as MawMaw or Aunt Mary.



Preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon B. Cordell, Sr, sons Gordon B. Cordell, Jr and Don O'Neil Cordell, siblings Willard, Jenny, Virgil, James, Lydia, Cecil, Kathleen and Linda.



She is survived by daughters Leticia T.C. (Dennis) Thomas, Monroe, OH, and Sheila E. Cordell, Wilmington, brothers



Arthur (Ethel) Medley, Jr. and George (Linda) Medley, grandsons Aaron Cordell, Gordon B Cordell III, Gregory Williams, Jr., Cameron Cordell, Nicholas Black, bro-in-law Macey Cordell and sis-in-law LeGene Cordell nee Hamilton. A host of great and great-great grandkids, nephews and nieces, many other family and friends. Acknowledgement to her very special great-granddaughter & patient helper Za'Riah Williams.



Memorial services will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements by Preston Charles Funeral Home 918 S .Main St, Middletown, OH. 513-217-7456.

