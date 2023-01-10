dayton-daily-news logo
CORDIAL, Rebecca

CORDIAL, Rebecca A.

Age 76, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6pm on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in St. Mary Catholic Church, Urbana, Ohio, with Father Jacob Lindle celebrant. Services entrusted to Vernon Family Funeral Homes, Urbana, Ohio.

