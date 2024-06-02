Cordrey, Dolores

Cordrey (Metcalf), Dolores



1931 - 2024



A Celebration of Life







Saturday, June 8, 2024,



at 10:30 AM







Darrtown United



Methodist Church



4309 Walnut Street



Darrtown, Ohio 45056



Immediately following; there will be an interment service at the Darrtown Cemetery, where she and her late husband William B Cordrey, together, will be laid to rest.



Dolores passed away peacefully in the early morning of January 11, 2024, at home; with her daughters by her side.



She was preceded in death by her husband William B. Cordrey, her mother and father, Bertha and Gordon Metcalf, her sister Marjorie Metcalf, three brothers Paul (Janet) Metcalf, Guy (Gloria) Metcalf, and Don (Janice) Metcalf.



Dolores is survived by her daughters, Loretta (Steve) Cole, Jacksonville, FL, Lois Cordrey, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Jennifer Landrum Cordrey, Marion, IN.



Also surviving are her 8 loving grandchildren, and 13 great grand children.



