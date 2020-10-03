CORFMAN, Ann Ann Corfman, age 80 of Urbana, OH, passed away on September 27th. Ann was a daughter of the late Paul and Anne Machovina. She is survived by her husband, Bill Corfman, of Urbana, OH, and two sons, Dave Corfman of Brooklyn, WI, and Dan Corfman of Madison, WI. A brother, Bill Machovina also survives in Scottsdale, AZ. Ann was a long-time educator. She was a public school teacher for 34 years, a professor at the Urbana University Education Dept for 16 years, and a member of University Women. She will be missed at the monthly breakfast with her friends from the Champaign County Retired Teachers Association. As part of her love of education she helped to establish the Johnny Appleseed Society and the Johnny Appleseed Museum. She wrote books and presented many educational programs. In keeping with her love for education, she has donated her body to Wright State University Medical School. A memorial for her will be held at the university on a later date. Ann was a beloved and vital volunteer for the Gloria Theatre by GrandWorks. She had a passion for helping in any way that she could. She was game to participate in everything, from dressing up for a current theme or handing out candy on Halloween. She enjoyed playing her Dulcimer with the Champaign County Dulcimer Club, swimming weekly at the Y, and entertained us in her many roles as a member of the Champaign County Community Players. She was also a 50-year member of Country Friends. Ann was a blessing to all who knew her and will be sorely missed in the community. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The GrandWorks Foundation/Gloria Theatre, P.O. Box 38128, Urbana, Ohio 43078. You may use the link https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://gloriatheatre.org/__;!!JZyed81S!y5iGG1YCQuDy5fCreo3LgI25iVu3um8GKl-JhVjpUAVKG7wWMkWPvvAXU-zZT004$ or may contribute at Facebook fundraiser, https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.facebook.com/donate/358248428720163/__;!!JZyed81S!y5iGG1YCQuDy5fCreo3LgI25iVu3um8GKl-JhVjpUAVKG7wWMkWPvvAXUyTM5_PU$.

