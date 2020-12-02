CORLEY, Jeffrey

X

CORLEY, Sr., Jeffrey K.

Age 66, born October 25, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, to Matthew and Wanda Corley, passed away November 24, 2020. Jeff was a graduate of Paul

Laurence Dunbar High School, Class of 1972. He worked as a Laborer for 50 years. He was an employee of General Motors/ Truck & Bus, and more recently of Echoing Hills. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Corley Jr.; brother, Mark Corley; niece, Shaleen Brown; nephew, Royce Corley. He is survived by his wife, Tina Corley; daughters, Erica (Jonathan) Cain and Jalica Corley (Elijah Muhammad); grandchildren,

Jalyn Cain, Jonathan Cain Jr., Janae Cain, Jayden Muhammad, Elijah Muhammad II, and Yara Muhammad; siblings, Regina (James) Bailey, Daria (Jerald) Hurd, Peggy Brown (Thomas Wingard), all of Dayton, Kendra (Hosea) Scales of Gahanna, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am on Thursday, December 3, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Graveside service 12 pm at West Memory Gardens, 6722

Hemple Rd., Moraine, OH.

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

