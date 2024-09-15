Cornelius, Charles



Charles J. Cornelius, 85, of The Villages, Fl, died Aug 2, 2024. Born in Cincinnati, he raised his family in Dayton, Oh. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 yrs, Judy (Solon) and daughters Katie (Ryan) Campbell, Julie (David) Plummer, Paula (Joe) Kirschensteiner, grandchildren Wyatt, Lauren, Claire Campbell, Brian, Michael, Megan Plummer, Charlie and Maggie Kirschensteiner and beloved brother Rev. Leonard Cornelius OFM, sisters Janet Cornelius, Marion (Mark) Zeiser. Processed in death by his parents Charles and Teresa Cornelius.



He graduating from Xavier University, was an army veteran, a member of the Knight's of Columbus and coached a girl's soccer team, "Charlie's Angels" for 15 seasons, he retired from Hewlett Parkard in 2000 and enjoyed his summers on Devil's Lake in Michigan and winters in The Villages where he volunteered as "Korny" the clown.



He will be remembered as a loving, gentle man who put others first and never complained as he faced health challenges with grace and patience.



A memorial mass will be held at St. Henry Church, Miami Township, Sept 21 at 11:00 with visitation at 10:00.



