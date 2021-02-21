CORNETT, Arlene Sue



Arlene Sue Cornett, said to be "the most stubborn child her mother ever had," stubbornly passed away on February 16, 2021. She is now finally going to find out "who tied that pup." Sue was the daughter of Forrest D. and Miriam (Schwartzstrauber) Campbell, who for many years were the proprietors of the Campbell Funeral Home. Sue worked as a hospital aide at Fort Hamilton and Mercy Hospitals. Her main forte was being a self-taught pianist and organist, playing at the family funeral home for many services. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jay; sisters, Gerry, Vivian and Patricia; brothers, Bill and Lowell; son, Les; and grandson, Aaron. Sue is survived by daughters, Kay (the late Tom)



Wagers and Lorri Gabbard; her sons, Jeff, Greg and Kelly; her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

