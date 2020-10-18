CORNETT, Kenneth Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Ken was a retired supervisor for Chrysler Corp., member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church, U.S. Army Veteran, member of Huber Heights Lodge # 777 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, and the Antioch Shrine Greeters Unit. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and 3 brothers. Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Georgetta; daughter & son-in-law, Jackie & John Hopwood; sons & daughters-in-law, Ken Jr. & Debi Cornett, Robert Keith & Kimberly Cornett; grandchildren, Kyle, Natalie, Miranda, Vanessa, Brett, Brook, Joshua and Kyli; 13 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 12:30 PM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Huber Heights First Baptist Church, 5875 Shull Road, with Pastor Robert Hooker officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 11:30 AM until service time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

