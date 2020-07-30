CORNETT, Sam Age 87, of Farmersville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 28th, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Sam was born on April 6th, 1933, in Morris Fork, Kentucky to the late Dora (Turner) and Floyd Cornett. Sam was named after their family pastor, Sam Vander-Meer. Sam retired from West Carrolton Parchment Company after 29 years of service. He enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, golf, spending winters in Florida, and time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 sisters and 2 brothers. Sam is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mildred (White) Cornett; his children, Rick (Glenda) Cornett, and Pam (Jeff) Erisman; his grandchildren, Lindsey Erisman, Jarred (Kelsy) Erisman, Christy (Les) Warren, Holly Watson, and Katey (David) Brownfield; his great-grandchildren, Josh Isaacs, Joey Isaacs, Carissa Isaacs, Austin Watson, Carson Wiley, Makenzie Collins, Kenson Blackmore, Cooper Erisman, and Emery Erisman on the way. Sam was dearly loved & will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. There will also be a visitation from 10-11 AM with funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 335 S. Church St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to the Farmersville Fire Department in memory of Sam. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

