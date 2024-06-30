Corpstein (Scherer), Mary



Corpstein, Mary Elizabeth (nee Scherer), 86, of Kettering, OH passed away on June 22, 2024. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert R. "Bob" Corpstein, parents Karl and Elizabeth "Betty" Scherer, and sister Margaret "Peggy" Scherer. Mary is survived by her children Suzanne Stewart (Patrick), Catherine, and Robert (Tina Dudzinski); her grandchildren Lauren Eades (Joshua), James Stewart (Christina), and Ella Corpstein; her great grandchildren Addyson and Olivia Eades. Mary was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and a faithful giver to charities and those in need. There will be a funeral mass on July 11th at 1:00pm at St. Francis of Assisi church in Centerville, Ohio. The family invites everyone to celebrate Mary's life with a luncheon in the church Friendship Hall at 11:30. A graveside service will be immediately after the funeral mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio where Mary and Bob will be laid to rest together. Arrangements in the care of Westbrock Funeral Home, Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio.



