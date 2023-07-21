Cortner, Craig

CRAIG ALLEN CORTNER III, I'm Screaming Happy Heavenly 33rd Birthday to my first born Son!



Son, there are no words that can explain how much I miss and wish you were here with me. I often wondered what you would look like as you aged, since I'll never get a chance to see you do it, I had some pictures of you enhanced to show progression of how gracefully you would age. I'll never forget anything about you, as I spend countless hours of sleepless nights thinking about you, and what you would have become. As I watch your children grow up and resemble you so very much, I find a slight glimmer of peace. Not ever becoming peaceful with the fact that you are not here with us, but enough peace to make it through one day at a time. My 3 Sonz, was my daily affirmation to get up and make things happen. Some days are better than others, but one things for sure, I still strive to make My 3 Sonz proud. Your family and real friends miss you very much, as we have all become your children's keepers. When I say, we commit to keeping smiles on their faces, I mean exactly that. You left a mark on this earth, as only you could, and it shows each and everyday, in the acts of love and loyalty so very many have for you. You may not be here in flesh, but the presence you left, is undeniable. I can't say enough how much I love you, nor will I ever stop saying it, I'm loving you Always Son, rest easy.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com