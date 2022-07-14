CORY, Sherrie



On July 11, 2022, the world lost a cherished and special woman, Sherrie Cory. Her Celebration of Life will be held at Routsong in Kettering, Ohio, on Saturday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m., and visitation will be held from 3:00pm-4:00pm. The service may be attended on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. For complete condolences, remembrances, and instructions on how to attend her Celebration of Life online, please visit



www.routsong.com