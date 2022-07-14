CORY, Sherrie
On July 11, 2022, the world lost a cherished and special woman, Sherrie Cory. Her Celebration of Life will be held at Routsong in Kettering, Ohio, on Saturday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m., and visitation will be held from 3:00pm-4:00pm. The service may be attended on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. For complete condolences, remembrances, and instructions on how to attend her Celebration of Life online, please visit
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429