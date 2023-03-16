Costas, James Harry



COSTAS, Dr. James, 90, of Dayton, Ohio sadly passed away on March 14, 2023. James passed away of natural causes in his home surrounded by loved ones. He was a devoted, loving and proud son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a loyal friend and beautiful person who spread joy and happiness everywhere he went. Doc never met a stranger and loved talking to everyone. James is survived by his loving wife Toni, children Jim, Jill and Susan, daughter-in-law Chris, and sons-in-law Michael and Keigh. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren Carson, Katie, Riley, Maddie, Ryan, Lea, Matthew and Cade. He is preceded in death by his father Harry, mother Koula and brother Connie. After growing up in Oakwood, Ohio to Greek immigrant parents Harry and Koula with brother Connie, James attended the University of Dayton. After graduating from UD Jim served in the US Army for two years stationed in Europe. Upon his return he graduated from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry where he met his wife Toni of 60 years. James loved practicing dentistry in Centerville, Ohio. He loved spending time with family and friends, golf, tennis reading and always enjoyed learning new things. Jim will be greatly miss by all who know him. Services will be held at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum on Saturday, March 18th 2023 at 12:00pm located at 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton Ohio 45409. In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

