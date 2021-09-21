COTRELL, Helen M. "Holney"



Left this Earth to take her place in Heaven on September 9, 2021, at VanCrest of Urbana, Ohio. Born on January 25, 1928, to James Earl and Ethel (Wade) Cotrell in Tremont City, Ohio. She will be missed and



remembered by all those who had the honor of knowing her. After many years of work she retired first from W.B. Marvins in Urbana, then The Empire Restaurant (Traditions) in Urbana. She was an 80 year member of the Urbana Church of the



Nazarene, where she spent many years looking after the



babies and toddlers in the church nursery. This gave her such joy. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews-along with 3 more generations of nieces and nephews. She was a second mother to nephews, Chuck Jones, Scott Jones and niece, Shelley (Jones) Musser. Preceded in death are her



parents; brothers, Wallace, Beryl, Hershel, and Fred; sisters, Mildred, Ruth, Donna and Marlene. Also preceding her was her great-niece Amber Lee, with whom she had a very close relationship. A graveside service will be held on Saturday,



September 25, 2021, at Kingscreek Cemetery beginning at 2:00 p.m. Thank you Holney for touching our lives and loving us unconditionally. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Walter & Lewis Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.

