Cottingham, Joseph

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Cottingham, Joseph Ruben

age 57 of Kettering, passed away Friday, April 28 at Kettering Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Cottingham. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Cottingham; brother, John Cottingham; two aunts, four uncles, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Joseph is finally at peace and in no more pain. Memorial services will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel.

