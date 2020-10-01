COTTON, Ramona Ramona Cotten, age 59 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 25, at Hospice of Dayton following a lengthy illness. At an early age, she attended Greater Allen Church. She was a life-long resident of Dayton, Ohio. She attended Dayton Public Schools and continued her education by completing some courses at Sinclair Community College. She was a former employee of the United State Post Office and Delphi Vandalia Plant in Vandalia, Ohio, and a cook a the K-9 Club for many years. Ramona was known for her gregarious personality and as an excellent cook. She had great skills in redesigning clothes by transforming the look into a different style. Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Jacqueline Cotten; a son, De'Rae Cotten and two brothers, Donald Anthony Cotten and Calvin Day. Survivors include her son, Antwan Cotten; two grandchildren, Jordyn Cotten and Antwan Cotten, Jr.; and her grandchildren's mother, Rhonda Townsend; two brothers, Derrick (Willa) Cotten and Vernon Cotten; three sisters, Debra (Levi) Williams, Jacqueline (Tony) Harden and Leslie Cotten and many nieces, nephews, cousins and very dear friend, Sonja Gaddis. Family will receive friends Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Ramona or a condolence to her family.

