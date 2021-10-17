COTTREL, Patricia Jean "Jeanne"



PATRICIA "JEANNE" JEAN COTTREL, 91, of Pemberton passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 11:25 p.m. at her



residence. She was born on



July 16, 1930, in Shelby County, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Earnest and Hazel Myrtie (Dressback) Protsman. On January 1, 1949, Jeanne



married her high school sweetheart Bill, William Douglas Cottrel. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Jeanne and Bill perfectly complemented each other through their 62-year marriage and loved each other deeply. He preceded her in death in 2011. Jeanne is survived by five children, William "Rusty" (Pam) Cottrel of Springfield, Polly Ann Cottrel of Conover, Robbin Jean Roberts of Cherryvale, KS, Mark Douglas Cottrel of Pemberton and Cindy Jan (Randy) Jackson of DeGraff; eighteen grandchildren; sixty-six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Jeanne was preceded in death by three siblings, Franklin Protsman, Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Ware and William (Bill) Protsman, her parents, her husband Bill, and a great-grandson, Luke Christopher Vondenheuval. Jeanne graduated from Perry High School in Pemberton in 1948. In her youth, she had trained horses and traveled the quarter-horse racing circuit as handler and a jockey. She was able to ride into her eighties. For 53 years Jeanne clerked for Cottrel Auction Services alongside her husband, the auctioneer, "Dollar Bill" Cottrel. They were a great team and absolute experts on antiques.In addition to being a bookkeeper for Folkerth Mobile Home Sales and Gunnell Rental Company, she also managed her own rental properties for many years. Jeanne loved caring for her flowers, vegetable garden, and yard. Her houseplants were treasured. She always kept chickens, and horses. She taught swimming lessons in Sidney and passed her love of swimming on to the next generation. Rusty, Robbin, and



Cindy followed her as lifeguards and swimming instructors.



Rusty's daughters continued the family tradition as lifeguards. The weeklong annual Cottrel Yard Sale was one of her favorite times of the year. She was a member of Pemberton United Methodist Church for 65 years. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, October 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Pemberton United Methodist Church with Pastor Don Burley officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave. Sidney. Memorial



contributions may be made to Pemberton United Methodist Church in Jeanne's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the Cottrel family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.

