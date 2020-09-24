COTTRELL, Nancy

COTTRELL (Sohngen), Nancy Nancy Sohngen Cottrell quietly passed away on September 22, 2020. She was 88 years old. Born in Hamilton, she was the daughter of George P. Sohngen and Evangeline Francis Sohngen. Nancy graduated from McGuffey High school in Oxford, OH, in June of 1950. She was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, OH, and was active in a number of campus organizations including Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Nancy spent her college summers working at the YMCA Camp in Estes Park, Colorado, and at the Lake Placid Club in Lake Placid, New York. While in Colorado, she climbed Longs Peak with several of her friends where she reached the summit of 10,400 feet. Nancy married her childhood sweetheart, Robert L. Cottrell on June 6, 1954, immediately following graduation. Nancy had a passion for service to both the City of Hamilton and her Alma Mater. Her community involvement included service on the Miami Alumni Council, board of trustees of the Butler County Children's Home and she was a deacon and elder at The Presbyterian Church. She was a former member of the Miami Hamilton Citizen's Advisory Committee. In 1981, Miami awarded her the prestigious Bishop medal for meritorious public service. In 1991, Bob and Nancy established the Nancy Sohngen Cottrell Scholar Leader Award to recognize and reward highly qualified students who demonstrate both leadership and scholarship while attending Miami Hamilton. Nancy is survived by Bob, her husband of 66 years, and their three sons: Phil (Jenny) of Carmel, Indiana and their two children Abby Cleaver (Justin) and Drew, Rob (Louise) of Terrace Park, and their two children, Rob Jr. (Emily) and Lennie, and Rick (Libby) of Lebanon and their two children, Allison Odachowski (Jordan) and Andrew (Paige). She is also survived by 5 great- grandchildren. Private Graveside Ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to: The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011, Nancy Sohngen Cottrell Scholar Leader Fund, 1601 Peck Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or Berkeley Square Enhancement Fund c/o Community First Solutions Development Office, 230 Ludlow Street Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

