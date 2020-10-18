COUCH, Anthony V. "Tony" Age 90, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born on November 20, 1929, in Hyden, KY, the son of Bige and Mattie (Sizemore) Couch. Anthony married his wife of over 18 years, Betty (Neller) Couch on November 20, 1980, and she preceded him in death on December 11, 1998. He was a U.S. Army veteran, lifetime member of Butler County Coon Club, and was a member of Washington Lodge #17 F&AM. Tony is survived by his daughter, Amy (Ryan) Rich; adopted son, Billy Brumett; step-sons, Christopher (Susan) Brumett, Billy (Becky) Brumett, Michael and Joseph Brumett; special grandchildren, Bryan and Lindsey Rich; sister, Helen Beshans; and many other grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; step-son, Johnny R. Brumett; and siblings, Charlie and Neil Couch, Pauline Hooks, and NannieBell Begley. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 5pm to 7pm with a Masonic Service beginning at 7pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

