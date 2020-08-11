COUCH, Jeanette Jeanette Couch, age 89, of Brookville, Indiana, passed away Saturday night, August 8, 2020, at her home in Brookville, Indiana. Born February 4, 1931, in Hamilton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harlan & Dorothy (Richardson) Hymer. On December 18, 1948, she was united in marriage to Charlie Couch, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2012. Jeanette was a graduate of Hamilton High School with the class of 1948. She worked at Pillsbury in Hamilton for over 25 years until its closure. After her and Charlie moved to Brookville in 1969, she became extremely active in the local churches. She was a member of Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church for several years, and a founding member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Brookville. The Couch family would like to extend their gratitude to Jeanette's dear friend, Lora Crockett, who was an absolute ray of light in Jeanette's life. Survivors include her son & daughter-in-law, Charles "Eddie" & Nellie Couch of Brookville, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Analyn Couch of Richmond, Indiana; three grandchildren, Kevin Couch of Los Angeles, California, Jeremy Couch of Louisville, Kentucky and Rachel Couch of Richmond, Indiana; two great-grandsons, Tai and Parker Couch of Louisville, Kentucky. In addition to her parents and husband Charlie, she was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Lee Couch who died February 26, 2012, and a brother, Boyd Hymer. Family & friends may visit from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home, 1025 Franklin Avenue, Brookville. Pastor Kevin Waltz of Emmanuel Baptist Church will officiate the Funeral Services on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home in Brookville. Burial will then follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Brookville. Memorial Contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society. The staff of Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home are honored to once again serve the Couch family, to sign the online guest book or send personal condolences to the family please visit www.phillipsandmeyers.com.

