COUCH, Phyllis Sue



Phyllis Sue Couch, age 74 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Phyllis was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 9, 1946, to Taulby Andrews and Mae (Pence) Andrews. Phyllis went to New Miami High School, graduating in 1964. On July 30, 1966, in Hamilton, she married James Couch. She worked as an Aide for Butler County DD for over 25 years, retiring in 2001.



Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, James Couch; one son Jamie Couch II and daughter-in-law Glenda Couch; one granddaughter, Maya Couch; one brother, Bob (Faye)



Andrews; and three sisters, Patricia Broughton, Barb White, and Linda Andrews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her



parents; and five siblings, Dale Andrews, Kenny Andrews, Pam Wilson, Patty Fraley, and Alene Andrews.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11:00AM with Rev. Bob Hope officiating.



Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 9:30AM to 11:00AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



www.browndawsonflick.com