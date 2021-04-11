COUDRIET, Lorenna



Age 96, of Riverside, passed away on April 6, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on December 24, 1924, the daughter of the late George and Theresa (Pertuset) Meyers. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Ralph Coudriet; sons, Darcy Noel Coudriet and Norman Elliott Coudriet. Lorenna is survived by her children, Deborah Hanley and Vernon (Thelma) Coudriet; grandchildren, Michelle Vance, Matthew (Jill) Boling, April (Shawn) Stacy, Eric Coudriet, Melissa (Richard) Miller, Ty Coudriet, Vernon Coudriet, Jr., Victor Coudriet, Bradley Townsend and Raymond Townsend; great-grandchildren, Megan Vance, Amber Vance, Nathan Vance, Jeffrey "Michael" Roberts, Mackenzie Stacy, Van Stacy, Ian Lowe, Seth Lowe, Ty Coudriet, Jr., Garrett Boling, Preston Boling, Kirsten Boling, Mattilyn Boling, Gavin Boling, Amillia Boling and Rohan Boling; several great-great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends. She was a member of Pentecostals of Dayton Church for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, tending to her garden, walking and spending time with her family. Lorenna was truly a woman of God, her faith was held in very high esteem. She dedicated her life to God and her family. She was a pillar of strength to those in her family. Donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 10:00am-11:00am, at Newcomer



Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where funeral services will begin at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. To share a memory of Lorenna with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

